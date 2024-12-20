Woman shot multiple times, expected to recovery: Cary police

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Police say the woman was found after officers responded to the 500 block of Berry Chase Way.
She was rushed to a hospital where she remains. Her wounds don't appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators are not releasing the victim's name.
No further details were provided. The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary CrimeStoppers at (919) 460-4636.
