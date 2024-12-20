Woman shot multiple times, expected to recovery: Cary police

Cary Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Cary Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Cary Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Cary Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Police say the woman was found after officers responded to the 500 block of Berry Chase Way.

She was rushed to a hospital where she remains. Her wounds don't appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators are not releasing the victim's name.

No further details were provided. The shooting is still under investigation.

Raw video from the scene where a woman was shot at least twice in Cary.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary CrimeStoppers at (919) 460-4636.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Cary and in your neighborhood