Check your pockets! Unclaimed Cash 5 ticket worth $392K sold in Fayetteville set to expire Sunday

The holder of a winning Cash 5 ticket worth $392,256 sold in Fayetteville has until Sunday to claim the prize.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone's about to leave hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table - or in a coat pocket, or well, somewhere.

A winning Carolina Cash 5 ticket bought in Fayetteville is set to expire Sunday. The ticket is worth $392,256.

Someone bought the ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing at the Circle K convenience store at 1902 Owen Drive.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 8-11-15-20-25. This ticket matched all five numbers.

On Monday, lottery officials urged people to search everywhere they keep tickets and double-check their numbers.

"Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you hold the winning ticket," said Mark Michalko, chief executive officer of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We hope that whoever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim the prize soon so we can celebrate the big win."

Since the ticket expires Sunday and the lottery claim center is closed on weekends, it must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. next Monday.

