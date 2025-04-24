Nash County man wins more than $300,000 Cash 5 jackpot prize

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- A Nash County man snagged a more than $300,000 jackpot lottery prize on a $1 cash 5 ticket.

Daniel Bauman Jr. of Rocky Mount bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue. His ticket matched all five balls to win the $319,149 jackpot prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings Bauman took home $228,990.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Nash County has received $50 million in grants with money raised by the lottery to build new schools. For more information click here.