Two killed, two critically injured in two-car crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Police said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar Creek Road near LA Dunham Road.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Cedar Creek Road remains shut down in both directions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically or by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

No other details were immediately released. An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information at the scene.

