Wake school board passes policy to restrict student cell phones

The policy, which was approved unanimously, goes into effect in July.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School District passed a policy on Tuesday restricting the use of cell phones by students.

It's the first time the district has cracked down on what leaders say is a distraction to learning.

It is important to note that it will affect students differently depending on their grade levels.

The policy is more restrictive for elementary and middle school students. Those students must completely put their phones away.

That means they can't use their devices between morning and afternoon bells.

Few exceptions will be granted based on health needs or teacher authorization.

Meanwhile, high school students can use their phones in between classes, during lunch and when a teacher allows.

However, students who break the rules will have their phones confiscated and could be disciplined.

Before Tuesday's vote, the district surveyed teachers about the policy. More than 2,000 teachers responded and just under 90% said they agree or strongly agree that phones should be turned off during instructional time.

And about 61% support device confiscation.

Meanwhile, both the North Carolina Senate and House have bills under consideration that would restrict phones in schools.

Wake School leaders said they may have to make changes to their policy if those bills become law.