Typo fixed after PennDOT 'forgot to proofread' new sign near Philadelphia bridge collapse site

PHILADELPHIA -- A misspelled sign on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is now patched up.

"We were so focused on getting this done and reopening the 95 Cottman ramp that we moved a little too quickly...and forgot to proofread," The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a social media post.

The sign was recently installed at a new ramp, which was rebuilt after a major truck fire and I-95 bridge collapse last year.

The typo had caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers after the sign to Central Philadelphia had the "R" and "T" swapped.

"The sign has been covered; the misspelled word will be corrected tonight (Monday), and a corrected sign will be installed this week. All costs for correcting this error will be covered by the contractor," PennDOT said in a statement to ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI.

The sign was temporarily fixed as of Tuesday morning.

PennDOT said a corrected sign will be installed this week, and that the contractor -- not taxpayers -- will cover all costs for correcting the error.

Back in 2021, a WPVI viewer caught an exit sign along I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, where, of all things, "Delaware" was misspelled.