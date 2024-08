Raleigh coffee shop holds reggae-themed block summer block party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A celebration of reggae in Raleigh.

The Chapel of Bones Coffee Shop held its second reggae-themed summer block party event for the community.

The event featured reggae concerts, vendors, food trucks, coffee, two bars, and more.

Eventgoers also had the chance to stay cool with cool-down stations, ice cream, and slushies during the event.

