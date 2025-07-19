Investigation underway after armed carjacking in Chapel Hill; suspects at large

Police said three robbers followed a woman home from the ATM and stole money at gunpoint.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men allegedly stole a vehicle from two people at gunpoint Saturday morning in Chapel Hill.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill Police Department said. The stolen vehicle was found two hours later in Durham.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects and determine if there is any connection between this incident and an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Featured video is from a previous report.

