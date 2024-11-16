Police search for 2 men connected to armed robberies near UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for two men connected to armed robberies near UNC-Chapel Hill.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, the first incident happened on West Cameron Avenue at the entrance of Granville Towers, housing for UNC students. The second incident occurred nearly 30 minutes later on South Merrit Mill Road near Crest Drive.

UNC Police said in both situations, two men in a white boxy SUV assaulted the victims and stole personal property.

The suspects have not been identified or arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.