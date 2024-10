2 schools in Chapel Hill close due to power outages

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Chapel Hill schools are closed Tuesday because of power outages.

Students at Estes Hills Elementary and Phillips Middle School have no class. Staff will have a remote workday.

The school said the outage discovered earlier is more extensive than first thought. The estimated time of restoration is approximately 5:30 p.m.

Both schools are working to arrange dismissal for students who have already arrived or are on their way.