In Orange County, financial toll from Tropical Storm Chantal flooding surpasses $54M

A big chunk of the damage was to the Eastgate Crossing shopping center.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- As recovery continues from Tropical Storm Chantal, the financial toll the flooding had on Orange County is coming into focus.

Officials told ABC11 on Monday that tropical storm flooding caused more than $54 million in damage to homes, businesses, and public property last week.

That number includes $12.7 million in residential damage, $20.7 million in commercial damage, and $22.6 million in public damage.

Flooding from Chantal caused serious damage to the Eastgate Crossing shopping center -- which is still closed for repairs.

The post office on South Estes Drive near University Place Mall is still closed. Yellow tape is still blocking the entrance after the building was damaged by flash flooding, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported.

There's no signage telling people where to go to mail their packages and bills, or to pick up their mail.

According to a short statement on the USPS website, retail and P.O. Box service has been moved to the Timberlyne post office on Weaver Dairy Road.

