Chapel Hill woman bags $226K Cash 5 jackpot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket online and bagged a $226,671 jackpot.

Patricia Oliver bought her ticket Sunday. It matched all five numbers in the drawing to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls were 1 in 962,598.

Oliver claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $162,070.

RELATED STORIES

Mebane lottery winner plans to take family to Walt Disney World with winnings

Creedmoor man wins $1 million scratch-off prize with ticket bought in Durham