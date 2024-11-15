Creedmoor man wins $1 million scratch-off prize with ticket bought in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County man bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

Manuel Taveras Paulino of Creedmoor bought his lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Family Fare on Guess Road in Durham.

On Friday, Paulino went to lottery headquarters to collect his prize. After weighing his options of a $50,000 annuity over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, he took the lump sum and after required tax withholdings, took home $393,000.

The Jumbo Bucks game debuted in August with eight $1 million top prizes. Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

