Fayetteville man wins $120,000 Cash 5 jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is thousands of dollars richer after winning the Cash 5 jackpot on Friday.

Steven Hill bought his $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Speedway on Raeford Road in Fayetteville. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot of $120,000.

After required federal and state tax withholdings Hill took home $85,800.

