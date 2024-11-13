Garner woman wins $150,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman turned $5 into six figures after buying just the right scratch-off ticket.
Amanda Oneal bought a Super Loteria ticket from Kia Quick Mart on NC 42 West in Clayton.
When she scratched it off, she had won a $150,000 prize.
Oneal went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday and collected $107,251 after required tax withholdings.
The Super Loteria game debuted in July with six $150,000 top prizes. Oneal is the only top-prize winner thus far, so five $150,000 prizes remain.
