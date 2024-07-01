Charlotte the stingray dies after developing rare reproductive disease, aquarium says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The stingray in western North Carolina who went through a mysterious pregnancy has died.

The Aquarium and Shark Lab, which cares for Charlotte the stingray, in Hendersonville, posted on social media, saying in part:

"We are sad to announce, after continuing treatment with her medical team and specialist, our ray Charlotte passed away today. We are continuing to work with her medical care team and research specialist. The Team ECCO appreciates your continued love and support while we navigate this great lost. The Aquarium will remain temporarily closed...our staff will continue to care daily for our other fish and animals."

In May, testing revealed that Charlotte has rare reproductive disease. Team ECCO announced this on social media, saying it was "truly a sad and unexpected medical development."

There was no mention of the pregnancy in either post.

The stingray in western North Carolina who got pregnant under mysterious circumstances months ago still has not given birth.

'National Sensation'

Back in February, aquarium workers determined that Charlotte was pregnant. They were shocked as she had never been in contact with a male stingray.

Charlotte became a national sensation when scientists explained there were only two ways, they could think of that got her pregnant. Both are extremely rare.

Questions, however, started to arise as months went by, and Charlotte had still not given birth.