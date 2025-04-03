Chatham County animal rescue officer rescues injured owl

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An animal resource officer in Chatham County has quite the story to tell after freeing an own tangled up in barbed wire.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office posted on social media about the rescue.

Earlier this week, Animal Resource Officer Andrew Walker responded to a 911 call about an owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in the Staley area.

The bird appeared lifeless at first.

"He looked like he was pretty drained and had no energy whatsoever," Walker said.

With help from the property owner, the officer cut a portion of the fence and freed the owl.

The bird had an eye injury, so Walker took it to Holly's Nest Animal Rescue in Sanford for specialized care.

Holly's Nest Animal Rescue Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife so they can be released back into the wild.

The nonprofit shared an update on the owl saying it's well on its way to recovery.

