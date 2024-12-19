Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott, Board agree to part ways in joint statement

According to a joint statement, the Board of Commissioners announced they are parting ways with CEO Anthony Scott who has served in the position for more than 8 years.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Durham Housing Authority is stepping down.

"With several million dollars being invested in the preservation of our existing public housing communities, I look forward to DHA's continued progress in enhancing these vital neighborhoods," said Anthony Scott in the statement. "I also want to extend my gratitude to Durham's citizens and civic leaders for their strong support of DHA's bold approach to preserving and expanding affordable housing through the ongoing $800 million redevelopment of our downtown properties. Finally, I want to express my thanks to DHA residents and staff for our collective efforts to improve the lives of our neighbors."

The board also announced that the current DHA Director of Real Estate Anthony Snell will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. He has served in his position since 2020.

Scott's departure will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 19.