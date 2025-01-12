24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child dies after 'sledding accident' in Guilford County, authorities say

WTVD logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 2:33PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WHITSETT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is dead after a sledding accident Saturday morning in Guilford County.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a water rescue call a little after 9 a.m. on Golf House Road West in Whitsett. This is around 15 miles east of Greensboro.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a child in the water. The child was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries.

Two fire responders and three civilians who helped during the rescue were taken to a hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates that the tragic event occurred because of a sledding accident," GCSO said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW