Child dies after 'sledding accident' in Guilford County, authorities say

WHITSETT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is dead after a sledding accident Saturday morning in Guilford County.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a water rescue call a little after 9 a.m. on Golf House Road West in Whitsett. This is around 15 miles east of Greensboro.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a child in the water. The child was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries.

Two fire responders and three civilians who helped during the rescue were taken to a hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates that the tragic event occurred because of a sledding accident," GCSO said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.

