Human trafficking sting results in 8 arrests on charges of soliciting minors for sex

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement is warning parents to be vigilant after a recent arrest of eight people they say are connected to a child sex predator and human trafficking sting.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, eight people from different parts of central North Carolina were arrested in the multi-jurisdiction undercover operation. Wake Forest Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Office were the lead agencies during the November 12-15 sting.

Suspects were arrested after investigators said they solicited undercover officers, who posed as juveniles, for sex or other purposes. The undercover officers and the suspects agreed on a meet-up location, and investigators arrested the suspects when they arrived.

Rosendo Benitez Rodriguez, 26 of Raleigh, he's charged with attempted statutory rape and solicitation of a child by computer.

Romael Eliberto Morales-Escobar, 25, of Apex, is charged with attempted statutory rape and solicitation of a child by computer.

Mahdi Sarbedar, 33, of Raleigh is charged with attempted statutory rape and solicitation of a child by computer

Ramon Ayala Mendoza, 41, of Chapel Hill, is charged with attempted statutory rape, attempted statutory sex offense, and solicitation of a child by computer

Valentin Cruz-Salazar, 39, of Raleigh is charged with attempted statutory rape and solicitation of a child by computer

Brian Deshawn Mobley, 51, of Middlesex is charged with attempted statutory rape and solicitation of a child by computer

Alejandro Sean Colon, 22, of Spring Lake is charged with attempted statutory rape, attempted statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, and solicitation of a child by computer

Faud Hossain, 26, of Durham, is charged with attempted statutory rape, attempted statutory sex offense, and solicitation of a child by computer

Police officials are urging parents to monitor their children's social media and computer use, as that's a common way predators contact children.

