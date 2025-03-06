Christina Ricci receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ricci was joined by Patty Jenkins, who directed her in the 2003 film "Monster," and Dan Bucatinsky, who appeared with Ricci in the 1998 romantic dark comedy "The Opposite of Sex."

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Christina Ricci, who's known for her iconic roles in films like "The Addams Family," "Casper," and "Sleepy Hollow," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"From the moment I stepped on a film set, I knew I was home," she said at Thursday's ceremony. "I've been a working actress for over 36 years and a part of this community, and as much as I've always felt at home on a set, compulsively drawn to any base camp I drive past, and love the feeling of stepping up to my mark, or really anyone's mark ... as much as all of that is true, and as much as I always felt at home on a set, I don't think I would've ever believed, as a young actress, that I would receive an honor like this."

She was also joined by her castmates from the hit drama series "Yellowjackets."

This article will continue to be updated. Check back for more details.