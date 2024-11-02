Man injured, taken to the hospital following shooting in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to calls about the shooting at 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Circle Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it appeared that the people involved were known to each other, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cary Police Department.