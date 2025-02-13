City of Raleigh seeks public's input in search for next police chief

The City has set up three ways residents can weigh in on what they'd like to see in a new police chief.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is working to hire a police chief, and it wants you to help.

There are three ways you can share your input.

First, residents can fill out a survey that is available on the city's website. The deadline for that survey is Feb. 22.

You can also submit a comment by leaving a message by calling (855) 925-2801, Box 11128.

Phone messages are limited to three minutes.

And if you would like to meet the candidates, there will be an open discussion on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Fletcher Opera Theater at the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

Applications for the police chief job close Friday.

The input from residents will be included in the review process to select the final candidates.

Police Chief Estella Patterson announced in December that she would retire in the spring of 2025. Her last official day is March 1.