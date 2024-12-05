Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson announces plan to retire in March 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson announced she will retire in the spring of 2025.

Patterson took over as RPD's 30th police chief on August, 1, 2021. Her tenure will official end March 1, 2025.

"During her tenure, Chief Patterson worked diligently to reduce violent crime, address staffing vacancies, advance technology as a force multiplier in crime management, and build meaningful partnerships on the local, state and federal levels," Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David said. "These efforts have made our city safer and the Raleigh Police Department more resilient and community focused."

According to the City of Raleigh, Patterson's tireless efforts in leading the police department have culminated in 100% of homicide cases in 2024 being solved.

Patterson came to Raleigh after serving for 25 years in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

"It has been my honor to lead such a dedicated and talented team of men and women, and to engage with a community that welcomed me and worked side by side with RPD to address crime and quality of life concerns," Patterson said. "My goal has always been to reduce violence and to establish Raleigh as a leader in public safety best practices. We have accomplished this, and I believe we have a strong foundation for future successes."

The City of Raleigh said it would begin its search for a new top law enforcement official immediately.