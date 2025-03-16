Hundreds gather to remember 17-year-old Raleigh student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of friends and family gathered at Chavis Park in Raleigh to remember 17-year-old Clarence Kelly.

"I'm overwhelmed because they showed up for my son," said Kelly's mother Diesha Patterson.

She remembered her fun-loving son.

"Clarence loved to dance and talk, dance and talk that's what he loved to do," she said.

He was a student at Southeast Raleigh High School. Clarence's journey came to an end after being found with a gunshot wound in an apartment complex on Milchest Place. He later died at the hospital.

"He was only 17 years old and he was so happy we were just together 2 days in a row. Best days. I never would have thought those would be the last two days I spent with my son," Patterson said.

Out of their pain comes a purpose. As they grieve a life gone too soon, a rallying cry for answers.

Across the Triangle, another family is in mourning. Durham School of Arts student Gaby Ortega was an 8th grader who died by suicide.

It's why some community leaders are hoping to shine a light on mental health. Scottie Barnes hosts Teen Talk Tuesdays in Raleigh and hopes by having peer-to-peer counseling, students can talk to each other about problems they might be facing.

"You know how strong you guys are. I mean, look at the unity we got right here today. And if we keep coming together and banding together to build, it ain't nothing we can't do," he said.

Clarence's mom said she still wants more closure on specifically what happened to her son.

Raleigh Police have said the shooting was accidental and said they do not suspect foul play.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story had an incorrect image. It was of the brother of Clarence Kelly, who is alive. ABC11 apologizes for this error.

