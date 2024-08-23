Clayton HS Honors Chorus shares stage with rock band Foreigner

It was a magical musical moment on stage for students from the Clayton High School Honors Chorus.

It was a magical musical moment on stage for students from the Clayton High School Honors Chorus.

It was a magical musical moment on stage for students from the Clayton High School Honors Chorus.

It was a magical musical moment on stage for students from the Clayton High School Honors Chorus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a magical musical moment on stage for students from the Clayton High School Honors Chorus.

The group got the chance to perform on stage with the band Foreigner in Raleigh.

The year was 1984 and Foreigner's song "I Want To Know What Love Is" hit No. 1 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

It was their biggest hit to date, and 40 years later, it's still resonating with a new generation.

"One of the many reasons we have these beautiful, talented youth choir join us on stage is because there is a real lack of funding for school music programs," said Kelly Hanson. "So please talk to local politicians, school organizations, your teachers, make a donation. And help keep these hopes and dreams alive."

For the past 17 years, Foreigner has worked with hundreds of local choir groups performing with them in front of thousands.

"Once we heard the news, we're all really excited about it," said Shamiah Bunch, a choir member.

With each performance, Foreigner donates $500 to the choir's chorus program while also selling greatest hits CDs on site. All funds go to the Grammy Foundation.

"I think that just supporting the performing arts and just kids' dreams in general is just amazing," said choir member Solana Jenkins. "It is a great opportunity."

In Raleigh on Wednesday night, 13 current and just-graduated students from the Clayton High Honors Chorus took the stage. The choir was also chosen in 2017.

"They called my principal. The call came from 100.7 and she said, 'Congratulations, your choir was selected as the local choir that everyone thought should be singing with Foreigner,'" said Choir Director Ann Meigs.

