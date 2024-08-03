2 arrested in Clayton shooting that left middle school student, woman injured

A shooting in Clayton left two people injured Tuesday morning. One was a 14-year-old middle school student.

A shooting in Clayton left two people injured Tuesday morning. One was a 14-year-old middle school student.

A shooting in Clayton left two people injured Tuesday morning. One was a 14-year-old middle school student.

A shooting in Clayton left two people injured Tuesday morning. One was a 14-year-old middle school student.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police said Friday night that two people have been arrested in a July shooting that left a woman and teen injured.

The shooting happened July 23 on Pond Street. The first call came in at 3, a.m., sending officers to the area of Pond Street and Durham Street. A short time later, officers were sent to another call on Joyner Street, just a block away.

Officers found a 14-year-old Clayton Middle School student with a gunshot to the chest. He was taken to WakeMed.

A 28-year-old woman was also shot.

Amory Gregory Grant, 33, of Raleigh, and Kenneth Goode, 29, of Raleigh, were taken into custody with assistance from the Raleigh Police Department.

Grant was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, first-degree burglary, discharge weapon occupied property, and possession of firearm by felon.

He was being held on no bond.

Goode was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.

He was given a $320,000 secured bond

This continues to be an active investigation, police said. Additional charges are expected.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.