2 Clayton shootings on neighboring streets leaves 2 injured; unknown if related

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two shootings on neighboring streets in Clayton left two people injured Tuesday morning.

Both shootings happened near the area of Joyner and Pond Street. The first call came in at 2:57 a.m., and the second came in at 3:12 a.m.

According to the Johnston County dispatch, two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

There is no word if the shootings are related.

Clayton Police Department is investigating.

No further information was provided at this time. ABC11 is working to learn the latest and the circumstances surrounding the incident.