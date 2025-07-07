Woman battles stage 4 lymphoma while five months pregnant

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A Clovis woman is facing a life-threatening diagnosis while preparing to welcome new life into the world.

Alyssa Kincaid, 27, is five months pregnant and recently learned she has stage 4 lymphoma. What began as unusual symptoms during her pregnancy was initially dismissed by several doctors, telling her it was just a difficult pregnancy.

"We took her to the ER, she got admitted, was discharged and we had to take her back the next day," said Amanda Kincaid, Alyssa's mother. "That's when I knew something wasn't right."

Amanda says that's when her motherly intuition kicked in, and further testing revealed the cancer.

"We were in the hospital room, sobbing hysterically and she was holding his hand. Just saying I'm going to be okay. It was pretty remarkable," says Kincade.

Alyssa, a former Fresno Pacific University soccer player and outdoor enthusiast, began chemotherapy within days.

"I feel weaker some days. Some days I sleep all day long. I get really tired and have cancer on top of pregnancy. You're feeling the pregnancy symptoms, just tired," says Kincade.

Doctors told Alyssa her baby saved her life -- that the cancer may have gone undetected longer.

At this point, they say her baby girl, whom she has named Addison, is healthy and active.

Alyssa says feeling her daughter kick gives her strength to keep going.

"She is definitely a miracle," Alyssa said. "Having cancer is one thing, but also carrying another life with you at the same time can feel kind of stressful. But it's also very comforting, knowing that I am physically not going through it alone."

With "Girl Dad" on his hat, Zac, her fiancé, is by her side. Even though their future plans were brought to a halt, hope is not lost.

"She's my world. Everything I do is just to help her at the moment from here on out," says Zac.

Encouraging signs and lime green ribbon, the color of Lymphoma cancer awareness, line her Clovis community.

It's a show of strength, as she is surrounded by her "Support Squad."

Remaining positive through the roller coaster ride, Alyssa says she is taking it day by day, looking forward to the moment she can finally hold her daughter in her arms.

"She's going to have quite a story to tell, too. We're excited for her to get here sometime in the fall," says Kincade.

There is a fundraiser event planned for later this month, but we have been told it is fully sold out!

You can still donate and help out. A link to the family's GoFundMe can be found here.

