3 injured, 4 cars damaged after parking deck fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are hurt after a large vehicle fire broke out at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

This happened at the hourly parking deck Saturday morning.

Authorities said four cars were damaged and believe the fire started in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles. Investigators deemed the fire accidental.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, and another person was hurt.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire caused $105,000 in damage.