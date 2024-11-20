ABC11's Tamara Scott previews CMA Awards from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- Nashville is the city known for the best boots and the best drinks, but it is also a place where dreams come true.

"We embrace the concepts of community. We want everyone to have a seat at the table," said the Country Music Association's CEO Sarah Trahern

The Country Music Association puts on country music's biggest night.

Everyone can agree landing a CMA nomination is no easy feat.

"I was just like it's so packed. It's so slammed. You can't look at any of these females and argue anything other than vocal prowess," said Ashley McBryde.

McBryde has earned her place in that spotlight, with a fifth consecutive nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year.

"It's weird to look at your own face in that category when you're looking at that category you can't shake a stick at any of these vocalists and they go oh yea my picture is up there too," she said.

And I learned you don't have to be from Nashville to get a warm welcome here.

"It feels pretty good from a guy that spent over a decade as an independent artist being told that you're from Texas and the cowboy hat doesn't work. I would be willing to bet that more than 3 quarters of the crowd at the CMA's is going to be wearing cowboy hats," said Cody Johnson.

For Trahern, that rooted authenticity is what makes country music artists truly unique.

"They're very grounded in where they come from and their roots. I think Nashville is known not just as a country music city but as music city. And I'm really proud that CMA is based here and grounded in that tradition," she said.