Communities count the cost of repairs as recovery efforts continue in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several counties and towns experienced damage to their water systems due to the flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal.

Chantal dropped almost 11 inches of rain in Hillsborough and just as much as 13 inches farther upstream in the Eno River Watershed.

As hundreds of people, businesses, and towns clean up, everyone is counting up the costs.

The overflowing Eno River Watershed damaged town facilities like the public works facility, leading to the loss of nine vehicles. The estimated cost to replace them is estimated at $2.3 million. With orders for large vehicles like garbage and dump trucks taking months or even years to receive, the Town of Hillsborough called an emergency meeting.

The town approved just over $1 million to get the ball rolling, getting public works facilities that help in recovery efforts up to speed.

In Chapel Hill, people like Dan Barnaba and Rachel Hynes are also counting the cost. They live in Brooker Creek, where Chantal filled their home with water.

"The water started to seep in under the doors, which eventually turned into it, just rushing into both the front and back doors. We escaped out the window with our cat," said Barnaba.

The flood destroyed everything, including musical instruments, furniture, and their vehicles.

"We didn't know, like, was this water mixed with sewage? Did this water carry bacteria from the creek?" said Hynes.

Their landlord placed them in temporary housing as clean-up continues.

For Hynes, as a UNC Chapel Hill theatre professor, she said needs do not stop, especially as she prepares for class in a few weeks.

"People are continuing to struggle, are continuing to deal with medical conditions and are continuing to deal with this stress of daily living that has become really, really difficult when you don't have a steady living situation," said Hynes.

As a music teacher, Barnaba is trying to navigate online lessons from a hotel room and transportation, as they share a rental car.

"I'm exhausted literally constantly right now," said Barnaba. As with many people in central Carolina, their insurance didn't include natural disasters. We have paid for security and protection. That is either not coming through for us or is coming through in a very limited sense. And the people that are coming through for us are our communities," said Hynes.