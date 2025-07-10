Hillsborough charter school cleaning up after heavy storm damage

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 went inside the Expedition School in Hillsborough on Wednesday to witness the aftermath after water from the Eno River caused significant damage on Sunday.

Staffers said the charter school on Dimmocks Mill Road is split between an upper and lower building.

The lower building, which houses the classrooms for kindergarten through eighth grade, along with the front offices, took the brunt of the damage. The upper building was untouched.

Staffers said the main concern is salvaging what they can from the lower building, so rebuilding can begin.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day back to school for teachers. The first day of school is July 31.

