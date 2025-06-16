City, county leaders to use grants as way to uplift youth, boost economic futures in Sandhills

FAYTTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County and Fayetteville officials are evaluating projects aimed at uplifting young people and keeping them out of trouble.

The review comes after the county released a series of community enrichment grants and Fayetteville issued its youth curfew to reduce crime last month.

In a meeting with Cumberland County and Fayetteville officials, administrators outlined efforts to better support young people. The main items on the agenda included alleviating hunger, addressing juvenile crime and boosting career readiness for teens.

"One of those significant areas in our Community Impact Grant was to ensure and make sure that youth--there was the component for youth and education," said Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners voted in the grants as part of the county budget back in February. As part of those efforts, the county and its community partners in the Fayetteville area are leading projects, including giving away 10,000 backpacks a year with food and resources to children. The county's Juvenile Crime and Prevention Council is also leading programs that provide family counseling and help young people build interpersonal and vocational skills.

Jones says the county's efforts complement the city of Fayetteville's recent youth curfew to keep kids out of crime by supporting families and empowering young people economically.

"Unfortunately, they're put in that position at a young age to be able to help out," Jones said. "That's the key element because of the fact that if you're coming from a family that is struggling and one of those issues no doubt is money, being able to be responsible, help to not only yourself become independent, but be able to give a little bit to your family--that's the main key core."

