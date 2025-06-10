Fayetteville City Council sets start date for youth curfew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville City Council reviewed the rollout of the new youth curfew and announced police will begin enforcing it on July 9.

The ordinance was approved in May and they'll spend the next month educating the public about it.

The curfew prohibits teens, 16 and under, from being on the street between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There are exceptions.

Parents, teens, and area businesses will also be given information about the ordinance including information about parents' rights and potential consequences if their teen breaks the curfew.

Fayetteville PD will also be spending the next month training officers on how to implement the curfew.

