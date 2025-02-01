Epic Games' rezoning for Cary Towne Center withdrawn due to inactivity

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary-based Epic Games, known for developing the popular video game Fortnite, has pulled out of its plan to redevelop the Cary Towne Center.

Our newsgathering partners the News & Observer reported Epic Games confirmed the town has withdrawn its zoning request to convert the former mall site.

The video game company purchased the site in 2020 with plans to create a new global headquarters for the company.

The following year, Epic Games filed for rezoning. Epic Games wanted to build 2.7 million square feet of office space, 75,000 square feet of commercial use, and up to 200 hotel rooms.

But, because of a period of inactivity, the rezoning was withdrawn this past December.

"We don't have any updates on our plans to share," company spokesperson Elka Looks told the News & Observer.

The current zoning for the property remains approved for a previous project called the Carolina Yards. That would turn the former mall site into a new mixed-use development.