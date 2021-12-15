Epic Games seeking to rezone Cary Towne Center

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Epic Games is looking to rezone the old Cary Towne Center for its new corporate headquarters and one proposed change is leading to some upset.
"To do this and sacrifice something like a greenway plan, to me is unacceptable," said Cary resident Owen Evans.
Epic is trying to build 2.7 million square feet of office space, 75,000 square feet of commercial use, and up to 200 hotel rooms.
The company said the existing mixed use overlay district would remain.
Epic is seeking approval to detour greenway improvements and move the trail street-side, partially along Cary Towne Boulevard.
ABC11 reached out to Epic Games and Cary's Mayor for comment, but has not heard back.
Evans said greenways have become an important, tranquil outlet for folks.
"The pandemic has really shown us how important having these outdoor spaces, that are safe and accessible, is," said Evans.
He's hoping parties can come up with a better game plan for redevelopment.
"I really hope that the town council can feel embolden to stand up to them and make sure that the town really gets what we need," said Evans. "Don't get me wrong, I think Epic is a great company. I'm glad they're here in Cary, I'm proud of it in fact. What they're proposing is taking a plan that's been in the town's comprehensive plan since 2003 and throwing it in the garbage."
The Town Council will be reviewing the proposal at Thursday night's meeting.
