business

Epic Games to transform Cary Towne Center into new headquarters by 2024

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 'Fortnite' maker and game publishing giant Epic Games continues to make big moves in the town of Cary.

The company announced Sunday that it reached a deal with Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties to acquire the 980,000 square foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center. The end goal is to transform the shopping center into Epic Games' new campus by 2024.

"The facilities will include both office buildings and recreational spaces, allowing Epic the flexibility to create a campus customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth," a company spokesperson wrote.

Epic Games has been well-established in Cary for more than 20 years and is currently housed along Crossroads Boulevard just off of Dillard Drive. The company plans to operate out of that location until the transition is complete.

Turnbridge and Denali acquired the Cary Towne Center mall in Jan. 2019, according to an Epic Games spokesperson.

"We're extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company's recognition of Cary's existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business," said Cary mayor Harold Weinbrecht. "We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we're honored to partner with them on this exciting new development."

Epic plans to continue to work with the town of Cary, Turnbridge and Denali on the development.

Jason Davis, the managing director at Turnbridge Equities, said, "After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscarywake countygamesbusinessacquisitionfortnitewake county newsdevelopment
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Group offers to help businesses reopen safely
These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
Nashville staple destroyed in RV explosion on Christmas Day
Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-540 in Raleigh
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
Speaker of the House vote ends in Pelosi's narrow reelection
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
LATEST: 3,576 NC COVID-19 hospitalizations is new record
Thousands mourn as NC COVID-19 metrics set new records
Driver killed after striking tree off of I-40 in Durham
Show More
Charlotte church holds large gathering months after COVID-19 outbreak
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Forecast: Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
More TOP STORIES News