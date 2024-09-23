New stretch of Triangle Expressway to open Wednesday morning: 'Excited about it'

After an extra month of delays, Wake County drivers will soon get to experience a long-awaited portion of Highway 540, known as the Triangle Expressway.

After an extra month of delays, Wake County drivers will soon get to experience a long-awaited portion of Highway 540, known as the Triangle Expressway.

After an extra month of delays, Wake County drivers will soon get to experience a long-awaited portion of Highway 540, known as the Triangle Expressway.

After an extra month of delays, Wake County drivers will soon get to experience a long-awaited portion of Highway 540, known as the Triangle Expressway.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After an extra month of delays, Wake County drivers will soon get to experience a long-awaited portion of Highway 540, known as the Triangle Expressway.

On Wednesday at 6 a.m., North Carolina Department of Transportation will open a portion of the 'Complete 540' project to drivers.

The 18-mile stretch of highway spans from NC-55 Bypass Apex to the I-40/I-42 interchange in Garner.

"It's definitely going to expediate our travels to that side of Raleigh and Garner," said Ryan Hillen, who drivers the area often. "Get rid of all those stoplights. Going the back way. Ten Ten (Road) and everything like that. And then it will take care of a lot of that traffic going on US-1."

This is phase one of the Complete 540 project. It was supposed to open in time for Labor Day, but rain from Tropical Storm Debby caused erosion which necessitated the need for some last-minute repairs

Phase two of the project will extend the expressway for an additional 10 miles from I-40 to the existing I-540/I-87/U.S. 64/U.S. 264 interchange in Knightdale. NCDOT said the completion of this phase will complete the "missing link" that would make the 540 a complete loop.

The addition to the Triangle Expressway, which is also known as Toll N.C. 540, is a highly-anticipated event for drivers and business owners alike.

"It's been great at least as a resident and also as a small business owner. The traffic has gotten worse," said Kristen Langworthy. "But it brings a lot of business to the area and a lot of growth to the area. So that's been fantastic. Because I don't often get on 540, it will alleviate some of the congestion I'm driving in just to head this direction. So it'll clear things up and actually make it go faster."

While the newest phase will open Wednesday, all of the Bells Lake Road and Old Stage Road interchanges will still be under construction. Specifically, the eastbound half of Bells Lake Road, exit 47, will remain closed until November. However, the westbound portion will open on Wednesday. For Old Stage Road, the anticipated open will also be November while crews work to complete ramp construction.

In an effort to save money, the NCDOT encourages drivers to invest in an NC Quick Pass to save money on the tolls.