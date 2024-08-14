New 18-mile extension of N.C. 540 will not open in August as previously planned

Chopper 11 flew over the new stretch of road to see crews working on areas where erosion happened.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new southern section of N.C. 540 will not open in August as recently stated by the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA).

This new section of the Triangle Expressway will extend the toll road from N.C. 55 in Apex to I-40 and U.S. 70 at the Johnston County line. There will be five new interchanges.

NCTA scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Aug. 27. The plan was to open the 18-mile section of toll road for the morning commute on Aug. 28. That would mean the new road would be open for the Labor Day holiday.

However, NCTA spokesman Logen Hodges said Wednesday that ribbon-cutting ceremony had been postponed indefinitely.

Hodges said rain from Tropical Storm Debby caused erosion which will delay the opening of the toll road for at least two weeks. A new opening date has not been decided on, but Hodges said he expects it to be sometime in September.

"To prevent further erosion control issues and satisfy environmental protection requirements, all other work on the project needed to be paused until the requirements are met," he said. "Safety is our first priority, and the project will open to traffic when we can do so safely."

The new 18-mile highway is the first of the two-phase Complete 540 project.

A loan was approved to help expand the Triangle Expressway 11 miles by 2028.

Phase 2 is already underway, which will extend the toll road nearly 11 miles from I-40 to I-87 in Knightdale. It includes adding six interchanges, 24 bridges and 14 culverts.

Phase 2 is expected to be finished by 2028.

