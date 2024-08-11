New 18-mile extension of N.C. 540 with 5 new interchanges to open in August

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly five years of waiting, the 18-mile extension of N.C. 540 across southern Wake County has an opening date.

Our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer reported that the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 27. Cars will be allowed on the 18-mile section of toll road the next morning.

This new section of the Triangle Expressway will extend the toll road from N.C. 55 in Apex to I-40 and U.S. 70 at the Johnston County line. There will be five new interchanges.

A loan was approved to help expand the Triangle Expressway 11 miles by 2028.

Phase 2 is already underway, which will extend the toll road nearly 11 miles from I-40 to I-87 in Knightdale. It includes adding six interchanges, 24 bridges and 14 culverts.

Phase 2 is expected to be finished by 2028.

