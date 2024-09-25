Opening of new section of Highway 540 expected to make 'a world of difference'

ABC11 was there Tuesday when county leaders were here for the official ribbon cutting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a quicker way to get to and from the south of the Triangle.

North Carolina Department of Transportation opened a new section of Highway 540. This is phase one of the 540 Project.

The new roadway will be open to drivers starting tomorrow.

The section was supposed to open in time for Labor Day, but rain from Tropical Storm Debby caused erosion which necessitated the need for some last-minute repairs.

All of the Bells Lake Road and Old Stage Road interchanges will still be under construction. Specifically, the eastbound half of Bells Lake Road, exit 47, will remain closed until November. However, the westbound portion opens Wednesday morning.

Leaders said this is expected to make a world of difference for commuters and small towns, like Fuquay Varina, which has already seen so much growth in the last few years.

'Complete 540' Project

The new 18-mile stretch of highway spans from NC-55 Bypass Apex to the I-40/I-42 interchange in Garner.

Phase two of the project will extend the expressway for an additional 10 miles from I-40 to the existing I-540/I-87/U.S. 64/U.S. 264 interchange in Knightdale. NCDOT said the completion of this phase will complete the "missing link" that would make the 540 a complete loop.