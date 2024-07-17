Raleigh Mayor Pro Tem withdraws from race to replace Mary-Ann Baldwin

Branch, who has served nearly a decade on the Raleigh City Council, said he planned to seek re-election to that position instead.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the favorites to replace Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Wednesday he would drop out of the race.

Mayor Pro Tem Corey Branch announced at the State Street Community Church that he would withdraw from the mayoral race in order to seek re-election on the Raleigh City Council.

Branch said he was urged by his constituents to serve on the City Council instead of the mayor's office.

Wednesday night, Branch said he was not putting his support behind any candidate at this time.

Branch has served on the City Council for nearly 10 years -- twice as Mayor Pro Tem. Sources told ABC11 that he previously proudly said he was the first person to file to run for mayor this election.

Branch's decision to drop out of the mayoral race leaves four candidates on the ballot at this time: James Shaughnessy, Eugene Myric, Paul Fitts and Janet Cowell.