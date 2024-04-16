Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will not run for re-election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that will not run for re-election.

In a video posted to YouTube she broke down her decision.

She announced in the video that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She said the cancer was caught early, and successful surgery gave her a great outlook.

That health scare initially made her more dedicated to running for re-election. However, then her husband had complications with open-heart surgery, and their beloved dog was hospitalized.

She said those events made life more stressful and left her wondering how much more she could take.

She said her head and her heart were in conflict with each other about what to do.

Ultimately, she decided she was ready to wrap up her time as Raleigh's mayor.

She also announced that she had another job lined up as the Executive Director of the Cooper Charitable Foundation. She said in that job she would be able to pursue her passion of getting people into stable housing and preventing them from losing their homes.

"Raleigh residents, I thank you for believe in me; for supporting my vision for our city; for helping Raleigh grow, while still keeping our small town charm and culture," she said.