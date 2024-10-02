Man taken to hospital after shooting on NC Highway 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Durham.

Durham police said officers responded to calls about a shooting just before 2:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of NC Highway 55.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood