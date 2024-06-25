Driver falls asleep, car overturns and lands on culvert under road

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rollover crash in Cumberland County Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Cotton Fire Department was called to the 1300 block of Tom Starling Road for a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Toyota Corolla off the roadway with its rear down an embankment.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with injuries.

According to investigators, the driver was traveling east on Tom Starling, who then fell asleep and traveled off the road. The car struck a guardrail and a telephone communication box before overturning and coming to rest on a culvert beneath the road.

The culvert is approximately six feet in diameter and is used to drain Rockfish Creek.

No further information was released about how serious the driver's injuries were.