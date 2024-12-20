Cumberland County Department of Public Health warns residents of text scams circulating

Officials said residents are receiving fake text messages asking them to report to the Department of Public Health or risk being arrested.

Officials said residents are receiving fake text messages asking them to report to the Department of Public Health or risk being arrested.

Officials said residents are receiving fake text messages asking them to report to the Department of Public Health or risk being arrested.

Officials said residents are receiving fake text messages asking them to report to the Department of Public Health or risk being arrested.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Public Health Department is warning residents after it said scammers are impersonating the department.

Officials said residents are receiving fake text messages asking them to report to the Department of Public Health or risk being arrested.

The fake text messages include the department's phone number and falsely claim to be from the department.

County officials are reminding residents they won't send sensitive information over texts without the recipient's permission.

If you've received one of these messages, you can call the North Carolina Attorney General's Office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or (910) 716-6000. Incidents can also be reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.

For more information about the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, visit here.

