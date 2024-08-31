1 seriously injured after hit-and-run involving motorcycle in Cumberland County

It happened at the I-95 Business/US Highway 301 and Elk Road intersection.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is seriously injured Saturday morning after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

It happened just before midnight in Cumberland County at I-95 Business/US Highway 301 and Elk Road intersection.

Upon arrival, first responders found a motorcycle and the rider lying in the roadway.

Our ABC11 crew on the scene said, however, that the 'reported' motorcycle looked like a dirt bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. They have not been identified.

No further details have been released.

All southbound lanes of I-95 Business/US Hwy 301 were closed temporarily afterward.

North Carolina Highway State Patrol is conducting an investigation.