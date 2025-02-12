Cumberland County military community weighs in on Fort Liberty being renamed 'Bragg'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some in the Sandhills military community shared some thoughts Tuesday on the Trump administration changing Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg.

Veterans who spoke with ABC11 had strong opinions on the big reversal. Some are attached to the name "Bragg" and are glad it's back while others said this was a big mistake.

"It means that, it means the world. That means you serve with the best of the best," said Mike Elliott of All Veteran Group.

One man said he understood why some soldiers and veterans hold on to the name "Bragg," saying it's reminiscent of the prestige of being part of the installation.

"I think that name gives them more character because of the past, what they've been through, the training programs that they did here, and all kinds of things like this. So, I just think that a lot of people still want the name to remain the same because of their past," said Neal Stanback, a barber at Kraken Skulls.

Fort Bragg's original namesake was Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg; it was changed to Fort Liberty in 2023. But on Monday night, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reinstated the name Fort Bragg in honor of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II vet who earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart.

Veteran Edward Beard said he is against getting rid of the name "Liberty," and that it's a loss for the community.

"I think it's a waste of money, and I think it's a slap in everyone's face, it's a slap in the (Gold Star) mother's face that worked so hard to get the name change to Fort Liberty. And I just, they, we're not, we're not looking at that."

Gold Star Mom Patti Elliot came up with the idea to rename the installation "Liberty" in honor of her son and the countless other people who have lost their lives while serving the country.

ABC11 is still working to learn more about how this name change will be rolled out by the Department of Defense and State Department of Transportation in light of all of the signage that will have to change in the area.