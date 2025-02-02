Cumberland Co. overnight vehicle chase ends in crash, NCSHP trooper injured

It all started on NC Highway 87 when a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle.

It all started on NC Highway 87 when a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle.

It all started on NC Highway 87 when a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle.

It all started on NC Highway 87 when a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A late-night vehicle pursuit Saturday resulted in a crash and injury to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper

Around 11 p.m., an NCSHP trooper tried to stop a vehicle on NC Highway 87 Between Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville and Owen Drive. When the car refused to pull over, a chase happened, reaching up to 116 miles per hour.

The suspect car led the trooper into the Gray's Creek community in Cumberland County. The car then crashed into the yard of a home and hit a tree line on Gumberry Court.

The driver jumped out and ran, prompting the trooper to chase after them. There was a scuffle that left the trooper injured, and the suspect continued to run away from law enforcement.

The injured trooper was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Additional troopers detained the five passengers inside the suspect car.

The front-seat passenger, who is the owner of the car, was arrested after authorities found marijuana inside the car. The other four were released.

This is an ongoing investigation.